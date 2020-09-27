Alabama basketball lands first commitment for 2021 recruiting class

Cecil Hurt

The Tuscaloosa News

The University of Alabama men’s basketball program landed its first commitment for 2021 as 6-foot-7 small forward Jusuan Holt announced he had chosen the Crimson Tide via his social media.

Holt posted on Twitter that he was “100% committed” on Sunday morning. He had chosen Sunday as his commitment date because it was also his mother’s birthday.

“What made me pick (Alabama) is just an overall fit for me," Holt told New York-based recruiting writer Adam Zagoria on Sunday. “Play style, close enough to home, coach [Nate] Oats, and available minutes (were all factors).”

A native of Roswell, Ga., Holt plays for St. Francis Day School in the Atlanta metro area and the AAU Atlanta Celtics,. He chose Alabama over Xavier, Washington, Georgia and Wake Forest. He is ranked as the eighth-best player in Georgia and 123rd-best player nationally within the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Assistant coach Antoine Pettway recruited Holt for the Crimson Tide.

