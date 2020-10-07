Maui Invitational field announced, Crimson Tide opens against Stanford

Cecil Hurt

The field for the Maui Invitational, which will be played in Asheville, N.C., due to coronavirus travel restrictions, was announced on Wednesday morning with Alabama set to face Stanford on Nov. 30 at 8:30 p.m.

All games in the tournament will be televised by one of the ESPN networks.

Alabama’s most noted meeting with Stanford came in the 2004 NCAA Tournament when the Crimson Tide defeated the No. 1-ranked Cardinal in the second round in Seattle, Wash. Current Alabama asissstant coach Antoine Pettway was a player on that Alabama team.

The full 2020-21 Southeastern Conference basketball schedule is still under development.

