Alabama basketball lands third commitment for 2021-22 class

Cecil Hurt

Tidesports.com

Langston Wilson, a 6-foot-9 forward who did not play high school basketball but has seen his stock skyrocket at Georgia Highlands College, announced on Sunday that he would sign with Alabama next month.

Wilson made the announcement on his Twitter account.

Wilson is the third player to commit to sign with Coach Nate Oats’ 2021-22 class joining the nation’s top-ranked point guard, JD Davison of Letohatchee, and 6-6 swingman Jasuan Holt of St. Mary’s, Georgia.

“I feel like I’m a forward – a positionless forward that can do a bunch of different things,” Wilson told Jayhawk Slant, a Kansas recruiting site, after he received an offer from Coach Bill Self’s program. “I can make plays off the bounce, unselfish, defensively, I can switch and guard multiple positions, I’m an energy guy and extremely athletic, and I’m the type of player that you can put in a lot of different places all over the floor.”

“A lot of the NBA comparisons that I’ve heard and a lot of people that I like to watch and breakdown film of, definitely Brandon Ingram, just someone at my size and my weight that has a freakishly outlandish skillset.”

Wilson, who was recruited by UA assistant Bryan Hodgson, had multiple offers including Memphis, Penn State, Oregon, South Carolina and Alcorn State.

Alabama continues to recruit top prospects including 6-11 center Charles Bediako and 6-4 guard Caleb Houstan.

Reach Cecil Hurt at cecil@tidesports.com or via Twitter @cecilhurt.