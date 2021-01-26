Where Alabama basketball stands in latest NCAA Tournament bracket projections

After a 105-75 win over LSU and a 81-73 win over Mississippi State last week, Alabama is near the top of the most prominent projects for the NCAA Tournament.

Here's where UA stood in the projections before Tuesday night's home game against Kentucky:

Joe Lunardi, ESPN

No. 2 seed in Region 2, matched up with 15 Texas State, projected champion of the Sun Belt. Baylor is the 1 seed in the region.

Jerry Palm, CBS

No. 3 seed, matched up with 14 Belmont, projected champions of the Ohio Valley Conference. Baylor is the 1 seed in the region, Iowa is the 2.

Michael DeCourcy, Fox Sports

No. 2 seed in the Midwest region, matched up with 15 UC Irvine, projected champions of the Big West. Michigan is the 1 seed in the region.

Tim Krueger, Stadium

No. 2 seed in the Midwest region, once again matched up with 15 Texas State. Michigan is the 1 seed in this projection

INCCStats.com

1 seed, no specific first-round matchup or bracket given. It also gives UA a 34.5% chance of winning the automatic bid via the SEC Tournament.

