Where Alabama basketball stands in NCAA Tournament bracketology after Oklahoma loss

Alabama basketball remains near the top in the most recent NCAA Tournament bracket projections, but not as high as it once was after Saturday's 66-61 loss to Oklahoma.

Here's where UA stood in March Madness bracketology leading into Wednesday's game against LSU.

Andy Katz, NCAA

No. 3 seed matched up with 14 Winthrop. Illinois is the 2 seed and in the same bracket as Gonzaga, the overall No. 1 seed.

Joe Lunardi, ESPN

Stayed as the No. 2 seed, this time matched up with 15 Cleveland State, the projected winners of the Horizon League. Michigan is the 1 seed in the bracket in UA's region; UConn is the 10 seed, meaning UA could face the Huskies in the second round in a rematch of an Elite Eight game from 2004.

Jerry Palm, CBS

No. 3 seed, matched up with 14 Abilene Christian, projected champion of the Southland Conference. In the same region as 2 Iowa and 1 Baylor.

Mike DeCourcy, Fox Sports

2 seed matched up with 15 Louisiana-Lafayette, projected champions of the Sun Belt. 1 Baylor is the top seed in the region.

Tim Krueger, Stadium

No. 2 seed in the same region as No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. UA is matched up with 15 Sam Houston State, projected winner of the Southland Conference.

CollegeSportsMadness.com

The lowest seed UA is currently projected to earn is the 4 seed in this bracket, matched up with 13 New Mexico State. It is behind 3 Illinois, 2 Texas and 1 Michigan in its region.

