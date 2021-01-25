Alabama basketball product Collin Sexton playing well for the Cleveland Cavaliers

Former Alabama guard Collin Sexton is on a tear with Cleveland Cavaliers, currently averaging 25.5 points, 4 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 45.8% from three-point range.

Along the way, Sexton became the first Cavalier to ever score at least 20 points in each his first 10 games of a season, something even LeBron James did not do in his time in Cleveland. Included in that start was a 42-point outburst against the Brooklyn Nets with five rebounds, five assists and two steals on Jan. 20.

Sexton also became the fifth-fastest and third-youngest Cavalier to reach 5,000 career points, doing so Sunday in a win over the Boston Celtics.

Sexton played one season at UA under Avery Johnson, a season good enough to earn him the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

