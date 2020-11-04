Alabama releases men’s non-conference basketball schedule for 2020-21

Cecil Hurt

Tidesports.com

A total of four home games, four neutral-site contests and one true road matchup make up Alabama men's basketball's 2020-21 non-conference schedule, coach Nate Oats said via a UA release on Wednesday.

The Crimson Tide's nine-game slate will open on Nov. 25 against Jacksonville State at Coleman Coliseum. It will be the only home game until Dec. 15 vs. Furman, which opens a three-game homestand. Alabama will follow that contest when it plays host to nationally-ranked Houston on Dec. 19 before closing the home stretch on Dec. 22 vs. East Tennessee State.

Three of the Crimson Tide's four neutral-site contests will be played in Asheville, North Carolina, at the 2020 Maui Invitational on Nov. 30-Dec. 2. UA will also travel to Atlanta for the Holiday Hoopsgiving event on Dec. 12.

The non-league slate will conclude on Jan. 30 when Alabama travels to face Oklahoma in Norman for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Tide's 18-game SEC slate, along with tip times and television designations, will be announced at a later time.