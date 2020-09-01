Alabama football to play on CBS at least three times, twice on ESPN

Brett Hudson

Tide Sports

CBS picked six of its 11 SEC games for the regular season over three weeks before the season began, and picked Alabama three times in the process.

UA will be on CBS on Oct. 3 against Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m., on Oct. 17 against Georgia at 7 p.m. and on Nov. 14 at LSU at 5 p.m. CBS has flexed Alabama into a night slot in two of the three games.

Later in the day, the SEC announced some ESPN selections, including to 6 p.m. ESPN games for the Crimson Tide. UA's season opener against Missouri on Sept. 26 and home game against Mississippi State on Oct. 31 will both be at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

The rest of the schedule will be selected on the typical 12- and six-day rotation, meaning Alabama could play more than three games on CBS in 2020.

The SEC Championship Game, scheduled for Dec. 19, will be on CBS but has not been given a kickoff time yet.