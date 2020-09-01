CBS, ESPN and SEC Network football game schedules released for 2020 season

Brett Hudson

Tide Sports

The SEC has kickoff times for its first two weeks of the football season set, plus several other kickoff times for the rest of the season.

CBS first announced its selection of six regular-season games before the ESPN networks filled out their schedule for the first two weeks in addition to other selections for the rest of the regular season.

The first two SEC games on television will be Florida at Ole Miss and Kentucky at Auburn, both at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and the SEC Network, respectively. Georgia at Arkansas is the 3 p.m. CT game on the SEC Network opposite Mississippi State at LSU on CBS before a trio of night games in Alabama at Missouri (6 p.m. CT, ESPN), Tennessee at South Carolina (6:30 p.m., SEC Network) and Vanderbilt at Texas A&M (6:30 p.m., SEC Network Alternate).

On Oct. 3, Florida is once again in the noon ESPN game as it hosts South Carolina, while Tennessee hosts Missouri on SEC Network. Alabama will host Texas A&M on CBS while Kentucky hosts Ole Miss at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network. Auburn at Georgia is at 6:30 on ESPN, LSU at Vanderbilt is at 6:30 on SEC Network and Arkansas at Mississippi State is at 6:30 on SEC Network Alternate.

A notable game later in the season that now has a kickoff times set is LSU at Florida (2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN or ESPN2).

The rest of the schedule will be selected on the typical 12- and six-day selection process.

After the first two weeks, CBS will again broadcast from Bryant-Denny Stadium, carrying Georgia at UA in prime time at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 17.

CBS will broadcast the Oct. 31 game between LSU and Auburn and the Florida vs. Georgia game in Jacksonville on Nov. 7, both in the mid-afternoon time slot. The final regular-season SEC game on CBS will be Alabama at LSU on Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. CT.

LSU and Alabama are both on the CBS schedule three times while, Georgia will make two appearances. The SEC Championship Game, set for Dec. 19, does not have a time assignment yet.

Here is a look at the schedule (all times Central):

Saturday, Sept. 26

Florida at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN

Kentucky at Auburn, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Mississippi State at LSU, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Georgia at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Alabama at Missouri, 6 p.m., ESPN

Tennessee at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Alternate

Saturday, Oct. 3

South Carolina at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN

Missouri at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Texas A&M at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Ole Miss at Kentucky, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Auburn at Georgia, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

LSU at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Arkansas at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Alternate

Saturday Oct. 10

TBD, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Saturday, Oct. 17

LSU at Florida, 2:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Georgia at Alabama, 7 p.m., CBS

Ole Miss at Arkansas, 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. on SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform

Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. on SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform

Auburn at South Carolina, 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. on SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform

Kentucky at Tennessee, 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. on SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform

Saturday, Oct. 24

TBD, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Saturday, Oct. 31

Kentucky at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network

LSU at Auburn, , 2:30 p.m., CBS

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Mississippi State at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN

Arkansas at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Saturday, Nov. 7

Florida vs. Georgia, 2:30 p.m. CBS

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Tennessee at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network

Saturday, Nov. 14

Alabama at LSU, 5 p.m., CBS

Saturday, Nov. 21

TBD, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Saturday, Nov. 28

TBD, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Saturday, Dec. 5

TBD, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Saturday, Dec. 19

SEC Championship Game, time TBD, CBS