CBS, ESPN and SEC Network football game schedules released for 2020 season
The SEC has kickoff times for its first two weeks of the football season set, plus several other kickoff times for the rest of the season.
CBS first announced its selection of six regular-season games before the ESPN networks filled out their schedule for the first two weeks in addition to other selections for the rest of the regular season.
The first two SEC games on television will be Florida at Ole Miss and Kentucky at Auburn, both at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and the SEC Network, respectively. Georgia at Arkansas is the 3 p.m. CT game on the SEC Network opposite Mississippi State at LSU on CBS before a trio of night games in Alabama at Missouri (6 p.m. CT, ESPN), Tennessee at South Carolina (6:30 p.m., SEC Network) and Vanderbilt at Texas A&M (6:30 p.m., SEC Network Alternate).
On Oct. 3, Florida is once again in the noon ESPN game as it hosts South Carolina, while Tennessee hosts Missouri on SEC Network. Alabama will host Texas A&M on CBS while Kentucky hosts Ole Miss at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network. Auburn at Georgia is at 6:30 on ESPN, LSU at Vanderbilt is at 6:30 on SEC Network and Arkansas at Mississippi State is at 6:30 on SEC Network Alternate.
A notable game later in the season that now has a kickoff times set is LSU at Florida (2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN or ESPN2).
The rest of the schedule will be selected on the typical 12- and six-day selection process.
After the first two weeks, CBS will again broadcast from Bryant-Denny Stadium, carrying Georgia at UA in prime time at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 17.
CBS will broadcast the Oct. 31 game between LSU and Auburn and the Florida vs. Georgia game in Jacksonville on Nov. 7, both in the mid-afternoon time slot. The final regular-season SEC game on CBS will be Alabama at LSU on Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. CT.
LSU and Alabama are both on the CBS schedule three times while, Georgia will make two appearances. The SEC Championship Game, set for Dec. 19, does not have a time assignment yet.
Here is a look at the schedule (all times Central):
Saturday, Sept. 26
Florida at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN
Kentucky at Auburn, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Mississippi State at LSU, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Georgia at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Alabama at Missouri, 6 p.m., ESPN
Tennessee at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Alternate
Saturday, Oct. 3
South Carolina at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN
Missouri at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Texas A&M at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Ole Miss at Kentucky, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Auburn at Georgia, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
LSU at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Arkansas at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Alternate
Saturday Oct. 10
TBD, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Saturday, Oct. 17
LSU at Florida, 2:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Vanderbilt at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Georgia at Alabama, 7 p.m., CBS
Ole Miss at Arkansas, 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. on SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform
Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. on SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform
Auburn at South Carolina, 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. on SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform
Kentucky at Tennessee, 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. on SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform
Saturday, Oct. 24
TBD, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Saturday, Oct. 31
Kentucky at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network
LSU at Auburn, , 2:30 p.m., CBS
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Mississippi State at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN
Arkansas at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Saturday, Nov. 7
Florida vs. Georgia, 2:30 p.m. CBS
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Texas A&M at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Tennessee at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network
Saturday, Nov. 14
Alabama at LSU, 5 p.m., CBS
Saturday, Nov. 21
TBD, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Saturday, Nov. 28
TBD, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Saturday, Dec. 5
TBD, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Saturday, Dec. 19
SEC Championship Game, time TBD, CBS