Alabama well-represented on 2020 NFL rosters

Cecil Hurt

The Tuscaloosa News

The University of Alabama football program continues to stock NFL rosters at a steady rate as 57 Crimson Tide players are active going into the league’s first week.

Alabama also had six players sign with practice squads. The former players re-signing on Sunday included wide receiver Gehrig Dieter by the Kansas City Chiefs, tight end Hale Hentges, wide receiver Cam Sims and center Ross Pierschbacher by Washington, defensive back Jared Mayden by the San Francisco 49ers and snapper Carson Tinker by the New York Giants. There were reports that wide receiver Robert Foster, who was released by the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, would sign with the Green Bay Packers.

In addition to the 57 active players, eight players are with teams but inactive at this time. Five players also elected to opt-out amid concerns over about the COVID-19 pandemic: Dont’a Hightower (New England), Christian Miller (Panthers), C.J. Mosley (Jets), Andre Smith (Baltimore) and Chance Warmack (Seattle). Also, linebacker Reuben Foster (Washington) and wide receiver DeAndrew White (Ravens) will miss the season on injured reserve, ending their seasons. Defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson (Rams) is on the non-football injury list and cannot be activated before Week 7.

Here is the full list of Alabama’s 57 active players with Number, name, position, height and weight.

AFC NORTH (13)

Baltimore Ravens (5)

23 Anthony Averett, CB 5-11, 178

77 Bradley Bozeman, G/C 6-5, 317

73 DJ Fluker, G 6-5, 342

44 Marlon Humphrey, CB 6-0, 197

21 Mark Ingram, RB 5-9, 215

Cincinnati Bengals (2)

27 Tony Brown, CB 6-0, 199

73 Jonah Williams, OT 6-4, 305

Cleveland Browns (3)

37 Ronnie Harrison, S 6-3, 214

71 Jedrick Wills, T 6-4, 312

51 Mack Wilson, LB 6-1, 233

Pittsburgh Steelers (3)

96 Isaiah Buggs, DE 6-3, 295

39 Minkah Fitzpatrick, S 6-1, 207

60 JC Hassenauer, C 6-2, 295

AFC EAST (7)

Buffalo Bills (2)

39 Levi Wallace, CB 6-0, 179

22 T.J. Yeldon, RB 6-1, 223

Miami Dolphins (2)

98 Raekwon Davis, DT 6-7, 313

1 Tua Tagovailoa, QB 6-0, 217

New England Patriots (2)

37 Damien Harris, RB 5-11, 213

74 Anfernee Jennings, LB 6-3, 259

New York Jets (1)

95 Quinnen Williams, DL 6-3, 303

AFC SOUTH (5)

Houston Texans (1)

2 AJ McCarron, QB 6-3, 215

Indianapolis Colts (1)

78 Ryan Kelly, OC 6-4, 307

Jacksonville Jaguars (1)

75 Cam Robinson, OL 6-6, 320

Tennessee Titans (2)

54 Rashaan Evans, LB 6-3, 232

22 Derrick Henry, RB 6-3, 247

AFC WEST (7)

Denver Broncos (3)

42 Mark Barron, LB 6-2, 230

22 Kareem Jackson, DB 5-10, 183

10 Jerry Jeudy, WR 6-1, 193

Las Vegas Raiders (2)

28 Josh Jacobs, RB 5-10, 220

11 Henry Ruggs III, WR 6-0, 190

Los Angeles Chargers (2)

45 Cole Mazza, LS 6-2, 235

71 Damion Square, NT 6-2, 293

NFC NORTH (6)

Chicago Bears (1)

39 Eddie Jackson, DB 6-0, 204

Detroit Lions (3)

93 Da’Shawn Hand, DL 6-3, 297

59 Reggie Ragland, LB 6-2, 252

43 Bo Scarbrough, RB 6-1, 235

Green Bay Packers (1)

6 JK Scott, P 6-6, 208

Minnesota Vikings (1)

84 Irv Smith Jr., TE 6-2, 242

NFC EAST (10)

Dallas Cowboys (2)

19 Amari Cooper, WR 6-1, 210

31 Trevon Diggs, CB 6-2, 195

New York Giants (2)

29 Xavier McKinney, S 6-0, 201

94 Dalvin Tomlinson, DT 6-3, 318

Philadelphia Eagles (1)

2 Jalen Hurts, QB 6-1, 223

Washington (5)

93 Jonathan Allen, DL 6-3, 300

52 Ryan Anderson, LB 6-2, 255

26 Landon Collins, S 6-0, 218

51 Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB 6-0, 235

94 Daron Payne, DL 6-2, 320

NFC SOUTH (4)

Atlanta Falcons (3)

77 James Carpenter, G 6-5, 321

11 Julio Jones, WR 6-3, 220

18 Calvin Ridley, WR 6-1, 190

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1)

80 O.J. Howard, TE 6-6, 251

NFC WEST (5)

Arizona Cardinals (3)

41 Kenyan Drake, RB 6-1, 211

20 Dre Kirkpatrick, CB 6-2, 190

35 Deionte Thompson, S 6-1, 195

Seattle Seahawks (1)

90 Jarran Reed, DT 6-3, 306

Los Angeles Rams (1)

52 Terrell Lewis, OLB 6-5, 258

Reach Cecil Hurt at cecil@tidesports or via Twitter @cecilhurt