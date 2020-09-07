Alabama well-represented on 2020 NFL rosters
The University of Alabama football program continues to stock NFL rosters at a steady rate as 57 Crimson Tide players are active going into the league’s first week.
Alabama also had six players sign with practice squads. The former players re-signing on Sunday included wide receiver Gehrig Dieter by the Kansas City Chiefs, tight end Hale Hentges, wide receiver Cam Sims and center Ross Pierschbacher by Washington, defensive back Jared Mayden by the San Francisco 49ers and snapper Carson Tinker by the New York Giants. There were reports that wide receiver Robert Foster, who was released by the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, would sign with the Green Bay Packers.
In addition to the 57 active players, eight players are with teams but inactive at this time. Five players also elected to opt-out amid concerns over about the COVID-19 pandemic: Dont’a Hightower (New England), Christian Miller (Panthers), C.J. Mosley (Jets), Andre Smith (Baltimore) and Chance Warmack (Seattle). Also, linebacker Reuben Foster (Washington) and wide receiver DeAndrew White (Ravens) will miss the season on injured reserve, ending their seasons. Defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson (Rams) is on the non-football injury list and cannot be activated before Week 7.
Here is the full list of Alabama’s 57 active players with Number, name, position, height and weight.
AFC NORTH (13)
Baltimore Ravens (5)
23 Anthony Averett, CB 5-11, 178
77 Bradley Bozeman, G/C 6-5, 317
73 DJ Fluker, G 6-5, 342
44 Marlon Humphrey, CB 6-0, 197
21 Mark Ingram, RB 5-9, 215
Cincinnati Bengals (2)
27 Tony Brown, CB 6-0, 199
73 Jonah Williams, OT 6-4, 305
Cleveland Browns (3)
37 Ronnie Harrison, S 6-3, 214
71 Jedrick Wills, T 6-4, 312
51 Mack Wilson, LB 6-1, 233
Pittsburgh Steelers (3)
96 Isaiah Buggs, DE 6-3, 295
39 Minkah Fitzpatrick, S 6-1, 207
60 JC Hassenauer, C 6-2, 295
AFC EAST (7)
Buffalo Bills (2)
39 Levi Wallace, CB 6-0, 179
22 T.J. Yeldon, RB 6-1, 223
Miami Dolphins (2)
98 Raekwon Davis, DT 6-7, 313
1 Tua Tagovailoa, QB 6-0, 217
New England Patriots (2)
37 Damien Harris, RB 5-11, 213
74 Anfernee Jennings, LB 6-3, 259
New York Jets (1)
95 Quinnen Williams, DL 6-3, 303
AFC SOUTH (5)
Houston Texans (1)
2 AJ McCarron, QB 6-3, 215
Indianapolis Colts (1)
78 Ryan Kelly, OC 6-4, 307
Jacksonville Jaguars (1)
75 Cam Robinson, OL 6-6, 320
Tennessee Titans (2)
54 Rashaan Evans, LB 6-3, 232
22 Derrick Henry, RB 6-3, 247
AFC WEST (7)
Denver Broncos (3)
42 Mark Barron, LB 6-2, 230
22 Kareem Jackson, DB 5-10, 183
10 Jerry Jeudy, WR 6-1, 193
Las Vegas Raiders (2)
28 Josh Jacobs, RB 5-10, 220
11 Henry Ruggs III, WR 6-0, 190
Los Angeles Chargers (2)
45 Cole Mazza, LS 6-2, 235
71 Damion Square, NT 6-2, 293
NFC NORTH (6)
Chicago Bears (1)
39 Eddie Jackson, DB 6-0, 204
Detroit Lions (3)
93 Da’Shawn Hand, DL 6-3, 297
59 Reggie Ragland, LB 6-2, 252
43 Bo Scarbrough, RB 6-1, 235
Green Bay Packers (1)
6 JK Scott, P 6-6, 208
Minnesota Vikings (1)
84 Irv Smith Jr., TE 6-2, 242
NFC EAST (10)
Dallas Cowboys (2)
19 Amari Cooper, WR 6-1, 210
31 Trevon Diggs, CB 6-2, 195
New York Giants (2)
29 Xavier McKinney, S 6-0, 201
94 Dalvin Tomlinson, DT 6-3, 318
Philadelphia Eagles (1)
2 Jalen Hurts, QB 6-1, 223
Washington (5)
93 Jonathan Allen, DL 6-3, 300
52 Ryan Anderson, LB 6-2, 255
26 Landon Collins, S 6-0, 218
51 Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB 6-0, 235
94 Daron Payne, DL 6-2, 320
NFC SOUTH (4)
Atlanta Falcons (3)
77 James Carpenter, G 6-5, 321
11 Julio Jones, WR 6-3, 220
18 Calvin Ridley, WR 6-1, 190
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1)
80 O.J. Howard, TE 6-6, 251
NFC WEST (5)
Arizona Cardinals (3)
41 Kenyan Drake, RB 6-1, 211
20 Dre Kirkpatrick, CB 6-2, 190
35 Deionte Thompson, S 6-1, 195
Seattle Seahawks (1)
90 Jarran Reed, DT 6-3, 306
Los Angeles Rams (1)
52 Terrell Lewis, OLB 6-5, 258
