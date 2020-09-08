Alabama football jumps to No. 1 recruiting class in adding tight end from South Carolina

Brett Hudson

Tide Sports

Alabama now has a commitment at every non-specialist position in its 2021 football recruiting class, which is now ranked No. 1 by 247 Sports Composite.

The Crimson Tide added the commitment of Robbie Ouzts, a three-star tight end from Rock Hill, South Carolina. Ouzts is a three-star prospect according to the 247 Sports Composite, and if he signs with UA, he’ll be the first Palmetto State prospect to sign with UA since linebacker Jaylen Moody in the 2018 class.

Ouzts chose UA over South Carolina on Tuesday.

The Tide’s 21st commitment turned a slight deficit to Ohio State into a slight lead in the 2021 recruiting rankings. There remain some highly rated prospects UA could add to pad its lead, including five-star offensive lineman Amarius Mims, five-star cornerback Ga’Quincy McKinstry and five-star defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye, a former Ohio State commit.

Reach Brett Hudson at 205-722-0196 or bhudson@tuscaloosanews.com or via Twitter, @Brett_Hudson