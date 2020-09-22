What is the No. 2 Alabama vs. Missouri football betting line, over/under?

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team makes the trip to Missouri for both teams' 2020 season opener on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. CT.

Alabama, ranked No. 2 in the Amway Coaches Poll, went 11-2 overall and 6-2 in the SEC during the 2019 season.

In 2019, Missouri went 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the SEC.

Alabama enters the game 4-2 all-time against Missouri. Most recently, Alabama won 39-10 on Oct. 13, 2018.

Alabama vs. Mizzou football betting odds

Early within game week, Alabama is a 27-point favorite against Missouri, according to BetMGM.

The over/under for the game is 55.5 points.

Alabama is -2,500 to win outright, and Missouri is +1,100 to win outright.

In 2019, Alabama scored 47.2 points per game and allowed 18.6 points a game. Last year, Missouri scored 25.3 points a game and allowed 19.4 points per game.

Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach. Eli Drinkwitz is the Missouri football head coach.

