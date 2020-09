Tide Sports

Alabama travels to Columbia, Missouri to face Mizzou on Saturday evening to begin Nick Saban's 14th season as Alabama's head coach. His counterpart, Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz, will begin his first season as the Tigers' coach. Kickoff is set for just after 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.

Follow along with our live updates below.

