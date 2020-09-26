No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Missouri football video highlights, final score

The No. 2-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide football team made the trip to Missouri for a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Alabama defeated Missouri 38-19.

The game marked the 2020 season opener for both teams.

In 2019, Missouri went 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. Alabama, ranked No. 2 in the Amway Coaches Poll, finished last season at 11-2 overall and 6-2 in the SEC.

Here are the top plays from the game.

Bryce Young pass to DeVonta Smith

Alabama freshman quarterback Bryce Young completed a third-and-9 pass to receiver DeVonta Smith for 14 yards to the Missouri 31-yard line early in the fourth quarter.

Najee Harris third touchdown run

Alabama running back Najee Harris went 8 yards for his third touchdown run of the game. He crossed the goal line with 9:45 left in the third quarter for a 35-3 Alabama lead.

Mac Jones 2 touchdown passes to Jaylen Waddle

Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones with 1:38 left in the second quarter that put the Crimson Tide up 28-3. In the first quarter. Jones threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Waddle that put Alabama up 14-0 with 4:14 left in that quarter.

Mac Jones 46-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones threw a 46-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle that gave the Crimson Tide a first down at the Missouri 20-yard line in the first quarter.

Eli Drinkwitz is the Missouri football head coach. Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach.

