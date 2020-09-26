No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Missouri football: Who are the officials, referee, judges?

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team made the trip to Missouri for a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Alabama, ranked No. 2 in the Amway Coaches Poll, finished last season at 11-2 overall and 6-2 in the SEC.

In 2019, Missouri ended 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the SEC.

Alabama enters the game 4-2 all-time against Missouri. Most recently, Alabama won 39-10 on Oct. 13, 2018.

Here are the officials for the game.

Alabama vs. Missouri football officials

Referee: Alex Moore

Umpire: Tom Quick

Linesman: Gary Jayroe

Line judge: Chad Lorance

Back judge: Tom Fimmen

Field judge: Phillip Davenpo

Side judge: Sean Petty

Center judge: Ron Turner

Read more Alabama football news:

The Alabama Crimson Tide football head coach is Nick Saban. The Missouri football head coach is Eli Drinkwitz.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.