No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Missouri football: Who are the officials, referee, judges?
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team made the trip to Missouri for a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 26.
Alabama, ranked No. 2 in the Amway Coaches Poll, finished last season at 11-2 overall and 6-2 in the SEC.
In 2019, Missouri ended 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the SEC.
Alabama enters the game 4-2 all-time against Missouri. Most recently, Alabama won 39-10 on Oct. 13, 2018.
Here are the officials for the game.
Alabama vs. Missouri football officials
Referee: Alex Moore
Umpire: Tom Quick
Linesman: Gary Jayroe
Line judge: Chad Lorance
Back judge: Tom Fimmen
Field judge: Phillip Davenpo
Side judge: Sean Petty
Center judge: Ron Turner
Read more Alabama football news:
- Betting odds:What is the No. 2 Alabama vs. Missouri football betting line, over/under?
- Mac Jones:6 things to know about Alabama football quarterback Mac Jones
- Jaylen Waddle:3 things to know about Alabama football wide receiver Jaylen Waddle
The Alabama Crimson Tide football head coach is Nick Saban. The Missouri football head coach is Eli Drinkwitz.
Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.