Alabama quarterback Bryce Young's debut vs. Missouri football gets fans elated

Alabama freshman quarterback Bryce Young made his debut against Missouri late in the third quarter Saturday.

Young came in with 1:09 left in the third quarter as Alabama started a drive at its own 25-yard line.

On his first snap, he handed the ball to Trey Sanders.

On his second play, he completed a 6-yard pass to DeVonta Smith.

Young finished his debut 5-of-8 passing for 54 yards. He also rushed four times for 2 yards.

Alabama defeated Missouri 38-19.

Just that he was in the game had Alabama Crimson Tide fans excited.

Alabama, ranked No. 2 in the Amway Coaches Poll, went 11-2 overall and 6-2 in the SEC during the 2019 season. In 2019, Missouri went 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the SEC.

Alabama entered the game 4-2 all-time against Missouri. Most recently, Alabama won 39-10 on Oct. 13, 2018.

Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach. Eli Drinkwitz is the Missouri football head coach.

