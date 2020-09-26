Bryce Young: Three things to know about Alabama football's freshman quarterback

With a commanding 35-6 lead on Missouri in the third quarter, Alabama has turned the game over to its second teams, the offense led by Bryce Young.

Here are three things to know about the Crimson Tide’s highly touted freshman quarterback.

He may be UA’s best modern-day recruit

247 Sports rates its recruits on a scale where the best possible score is a 1.0. Only five players have earned the perfect 1.0 since 2000: Jadeveon Clowney, Robert Nkemdiche, Rashan Gary, Vince Young and Ernie Sims.

Bryce Young was rated as a 0.9994, which ranks him tied for 20th in the history of 247 Sports’ recruiting rankings. That rating is tied for the highest ever signed by Alabama, joining Cyrus Kouandjio (offensive lineman, 2011) and Andre Smith (offensive lineman, 2006). The 0.9994 is higher than recent college football standouts such as Clemson’s Dexter Lawrence, Michigan’s Gabriel Peppers and UA’s Julio Jones; it is just behind a pair of legendary running backs at 0.9996, LSU’s Leonard Fournette and Oklahoma’s Adrian Peterson.

He produced against tough opponents

Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, is one of the top talent factories in the nation, and it plays a schedule that reflects that fact. As a senior, in a game against a defending state champion from Arizona (Centennial), Young completed 31 of his 37 passes for 528 yards and seven touchdowns. One week later, against St. Frances Academy of Baltimore, he ran for four touchdowns.

He was also named the offensive MVP of the Army All-American Bowl, a showcase of top high school talent.

He could’ve been a Trojan

Mater Dei has produced several of USC’s most recent starting quarterbacks: Matt Leinart, Matt Barkley and JT Daniels among them. Young was committed to USC for 14 months until September of last year, when he flipped his commitment to UA.

Daniels has since transferred to Georgia, where he could be the starting quarterback. UA and Georgia meet in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Oct. 17.

