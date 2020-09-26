Jaylen Waddle standing out for Alabama football in first half vs. MissouriIn the first half of the

Alabama junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is quickly making the most of his increased role in UA’s passing attack.

In the first half of the season opener against Missouri, Waddle had seven catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns. The seven catches are a career high for a single game, and the 121 yards and 18 yards shy of setting a career high in that regard, too. Waddle’s career high for single-game receiving touchdowns is three, from last year’s Iron Bowl.

Waddle could already have that third touchdown. On the first play of the second quarter, Waddle had a 10-yard reception that was originally called a touchdown, but after review was deemed down at the 1-yard line. Najee Harris ran in a touchdown on the next play.

Waddle anticipated having a bigger role as a receiver in this year’s offense and adjusted his preseason preparation accordingly.