What is the No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 13 Texas A&M football betting line, over/under?
The Texas A&M football team makes the trip to Alabama for a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Alabama, ranked No. 2 in the Amway Coaches Poll, enters the game 1-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. It defeated Missouri 38-19 on Saturday.
No. 13-ranked Texas A&M comes into the game 1-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. It opened with a 17-12 win against Vanderbilt.
Alabama is 10-2 in the all-time series against Texas A&M.
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Aggies football betting odds
As of Wednesday, Alabama is a 17-point favorite against the Texas A&M Aggies, according to BetMGM.
The over/under for the game is 51.5 points.
The money line has Alabama at -715 and Texas A&M at +500.
Read more Alabama football news:
- DeVonta Smith:4 things to know about Alabama football wide receiver DeVonta Smith
- Bryce Young:5 things to know about Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young
- Jimbo Fisher:Texas A&M placed on probation for recruiting violations; Jimbo Fisher penalized for 6 months
Nick Saban is the Alabama Crimson Tide football head coach. Jimbo Fisher is the Texas A&M football head coach.
Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship, and there is no influence on news coverage.