What is the No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 13 Texas A&M football betting line, over/under?

The Texas A&M football team makes the trip to Alabama for a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Alabama, ranked No. 2 in the Amway Coaches Poll, enters the game 1-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. It defeated Missouri 38-19 on Saturday.  

No. 13-ranked Texas A&M comes into the game 1-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. It opened with a 17-12 win against Vanderbilt

Alabama is 10-2 in the all-time series against Texas A&M. 

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Aggies football betting odds

As of Wednesday, Alabama is a 17-point favorite against the Texas A&M Aggies, according to BetMGM

The over/under for the game is 51.5 points. 

The money line has Alabama at -715 and Texas A&M at +500. 

Nick Saban is the Alabama Crimson Tide football head coach. Jimbo Fisher is the Texas A&M football head coach. 

