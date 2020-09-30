Week One SEC Power Rankings: How far does LSU fall after season-opening upset loss?

A shakeup after the opening weekend of SEC conference games seemed like a strong possibility, but the dose of Louisiana hot sauce that Mike Leach dumped into the pot stirred things up more than expected. The Mississippi State win was the only 60-minute shocker but other close results that brought on a re-evaluation of the SEC race.

1. Alabama (1-0)

For the first 35 minutes last Saturday, Alabama looked like the No. 1 team in America. But future opponents that will require more than 35 minutes.

2. Florida (1-0)

Kyle Trask looked good enough to put Florida into the College Football Playoff conversation, for what that is worth after one week.

3. Mississippi State (1-0)

To quote Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean, “This is either madness, or brilliance.” And to quote Capt. Jack Sparrow: “It’s remarkable how often those two traits coincide.”

4. Auburn (1-0)

It’s strange to see Auburn playing Georgia this early in a season, but the timing looks good for AU.

5. Georgia (1-0)

Attention all Georgia students. Get your negative COVID-19 test today and you could be playing quarterback for the Bulldogs by Saturday.

6. LSU (0-1)

Ed Orgeron could probably catch a crawfish with his bare hands, but he sure couldn’t stop Mississippi State from catching everything else.

7. Texas A&M (1-0)

Jimbo Fisher’s seat isn’t hot, exactly, because the cushions are stuffed with money. An upset on Saturday would solve that.

8. Tennessee (1-0)

UT didn’t look pretty winning, but it won. This is currently the toughest team in the league to rank because it keeps on winning, ugly or not.

9. Missouri (0-1)

Honestly, the remaining six teams are like the old dollar bin at Tower Records: just grab whatever looks good and hope. Mizzou kept fighting against Alabama, so credit for that.

10. Ole Miss (0-1)

The Rebels were overmatched against Florida but receive extra credit for introducing The Turnover Bagman.

11. South Carolina (0-1)

Will Muschamp could be coaching for his job at Florida Field on Saturday, so that should feel familiar for him.

12. Kentucky (0-1)

The biggest disappointment of the weekend (non-LSU division).

13. Vanderbilt (0-1)

It is easy to feel Derek Mason’s pain. Not every game is an opportunity for Vanderbilt but Texas A&M was, and it slipped away.

14. Arkansas (0-1)

Effort was commendable against Georgia, but Feliepe Franks wasn’t consistent and the roster isn’t deep enough.

