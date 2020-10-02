How to watch Alabama football's game vs. Texas A&M

Alabama's first test of the 2020 season is here.

The Crimson Tide will host Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium in front of a socially-distanced crowd.

Last week, Alabama handled Missouri 38-19 in a game was not as close as the score indicated, while the Aggies turned the ball over three times and struggled to a 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's game.

How to watch Alabama vs. Texas A&M football

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT (Saturday, Oct. 3)

TV: CBS

CBS broadcasters are scheduled to be Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), and Jamie Erdahl (reporter).

Online live streaming broadcast: CBS All-Access, CBSsports.com

Radio: 95.3 FM in Tuscaloosa (find your Crimson Tide Sports Network affiliate here)

Online radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Alabama vs. Texas A&M football betting odds

Alabama is 18 point favorite vs. Texas A&M, with an over/under of 52 1/2, according to BetMGM.