No. 2 Alabama hosts No. 12 Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m. Central on CBS, a battle between 1-0 teams that won crossdivisional games last week. UA beat Missouri 38-19 while the Aggies beat Vanderbilt 17-12.

Here are live updates from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

CECIL HURT:Alabama football home opener a metaphor for the year 2020