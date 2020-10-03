ESPN College GameDay predictions for No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 13 Texas A&M football game

ESPN "College GameDay" did not pick Tuscaloosa, Alabama, as the site of this week's show. Instead, choosing Athens, Georgia, for the Saturday night Auburn vs. Georgia contest.

Tuscaloosa is the site of No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 13 Texas A&M on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT, and the "College GameDay" cast did make predictions about the game.

Alabama is a 17-point favorite against Texas A&M, according to BetMGM.

ESPN 'College GameDay' picks for Alabama, Texas A&M football

Pat McAfee picked Alabama.

"They (the Alabama defense) seem to be playing on a string," McAfee said. "In this Corona football, there's a lot of MAs, there's a lot of blown coverages, there's a lot of missed tackles. That ain't happening in (Nick) Saban's camp."

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

