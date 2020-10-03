Grading Alabama football's victory over Texas A&M in Bryant-Denny 2020 debut

Alabama improved to 2-0 with its 52-24 victory over Texas A&M, one that saw both teams amass more than 450 yards of offense.

Here’s how Alabama’s performance in the win over Texas A&M graded out:

Offense: A-

Running for 3.9 yards per carry was a disappointing showing, especially for Najee Harris and his 12 carries for 43 yards. But quarterback Mac Jones and the pass-catching corps was clearly UA’s chosen group, producing 435 yards and four touchdowns.

Defense: B-

It had good and bad moments in a performance that both exposed its potential and its weaknesses. Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond attempted 44 passes without being sacked once.

Special Teams: B

Placekicker Will Reichard was perfect in his opportunities and return man Jaylen Waddle created 11 yards with his one attempt. Punter Sam Johnson had one good punt of 40 yards and bad one of 26 yards.

Coaching: B+

Jones consistently had open receivers to throw to, and UA only got to running more than it threw by running out the clock with its final three plays. UA’s defense had an up-and-down performance, but did only commit one penalty.

Final grade: B+

Alabama’s start was not dominant, and neither was its finish, but it’s middle can only be described as dominant.

Reach Brett Hudson at 205-722-0196 or bhudson@tuscaloosanews.com or via Twitter, @Brett_Hudson