John Metchie: Three things to know about Alabama football's emerging wide receiver

John Metchie III put Alabama on the board first against Texas A&M, scoring on a 78-yard connection with quarterback Mac Jones.

Here are three things to know about the sophomore wide receiver.

He’s Canadian

Metchie was born in Taiwan and lived in Ghana before spending most of his youth in Canada. He came to the United States to play high school football, where he started at St. James School in Maryland before finishing his high school career at The Peddie School in New Jersey.

He was UA’s little used fifth wideout last year

Alabama never ran a play in a five-wide receiver package in 2019, but it tried on one occasion. Against Southern Miss, UA lined up with its four typical wide receivers — Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle — with Metchie on the field as the fifth. The Golden Eagles called a timeout before the ball was snapped, and UA never lined up in the package the rest of the season.

Metchie being the fifth wide receiver made him the natural selection to move up to the No. 3 role when Jeudy and Ruggs exited, and Metchie did just that. He had to earn the role over redshirt sophomore Slade Bolden, freshman Javon Baker and others in the preseason.

He blocks

Metchie showed his utility as a blocker on special teams units last year, and has since proven useful in that regard as a wide receiver on screen passes.

Screens are a regular occurrence in UA’s offense.

