SEC football power rankings: After a long wait, Arkansas is fine swine

Cecil Hurt

The Tuscaloosa News

People are starting to learn the mathematical reality of the SEC’s conference-only schedule. After two weeks, there are four undefeated teams and after Saturday, there will be three or less. One upset creates ripples, and Arkansas is living oinking proof.

1. Alabama (2-0)

The "Zoom call" is either (a) Nick Saban’s postgame press conference or (b) airing one out to Jalyn Waddle.

2. Florida (2-0)

Kyle Pitts is the scariest thing you will see in Florida unless you wade in the Everglades.

3. Georgia (2-0)

Kirby Smart knows that the game manager concept at quarterback can work because he’s seen it before. Whether it works every single weekend is another story.

4. Tennessee (2-0)

Tennessee fans are starting to call the Vol offensive line "Pancake Pantry,” but I would hold the syrup until they get out of Athens.

5. ŁSU (1-1)

That Mississippi State loss isn’t looking any better, but the same thing that has been true all along about LSU (lots of athletes) makes it too early to write the Tigers off.

6. Auburn (1-1)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett doesn’t need to be tested this week because no one from Auburn got within 6 feet of him.

7. Texas A&M (1-1)

With everything else in 2020 looking different, the Aggies look like the same team they have for five years now.

8. Ole Miss (1-1)

Lane Kiffin has already started throwing more shade at Alabama than a $200 beach umbrella. That might not be wise unless Hurricane Delta turns the game into a swim meet.

9. Mississippi State (1-1)

Win by the Pirate code, lose by the Pirate code. Still hard to figure out how the Bulldogs lost, other than possible violations of the 24-hour rule after beating LSU.

10. Arkansas (1-1)

The losing streak is over and the hero was a guy named Bumper Pool. Now that’s what I call college football.

11, Missouri (0-2)

Mizzou is 0-2, but that’s come against two top-five teams in the Power Poll. So what else did you expect?

12. South Carolina (0-2)

I have decided to type with the same sense of urgency that South Carolina had in its final drive at Florida. This sentence took me three hours and 47 minutes to complete.

13. Kentucky (0-2)

I’m not sure Kentucky is a bad team, but in the first two weeks it has done a lot of the things that bad teams do.

14. Vanderbilt (0-2)

Now that Arkansas has broken its long SEC losing streak, I expect Vanderbilt to win a game this season too.

