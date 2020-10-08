2020 Heisman Trophy Candidates: What are the odds for Alabama football players to win?

The Alabama football team is off to a strong start to the 2020 season.

The Crimson Tide, ranked No. 2 in the Amway Coaches Poll, opened the season with a 19-point win at Missouri on Sept. 26 before beating Texas A&M by 28 points on Oct. 3.

Those performances have three Alabama football players among the top 10 favorites to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy, according to BetMGM.

The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner is still scheduled to be announced Saturday, Dec. 12, according to Heisman.com.

What are Alabama football players' odds to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy?

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is tied with Miami quarterback D'Eriq King with the fourth-best odds at +1100.

Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle has the sixth-best odds to win at +1200. Waddle is the only receiver in the top 16 favorites.

Alabama running back Najee Harris is tied with Texas quarterback Sam Howell and Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello for the 10th-best odds at +3500.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, who hasn't played a game yet in 2020, is the favorite with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence at +260. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask has the third-best odds at +600.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has the No. 7 odds at +1600. Clemson running back Travis Etienne and Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon are tied for eight at +2500.

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith is tied for the 17th best odds at +6500. With him at the 17th best odds to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy are Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan and Georgia running back Zamir White.

Previous Heisman Trophy winners from Alabama include running back Mark Ingram in 2009 and running back Derrick Henry in 2015.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

