Alabama 63, Ole Miss 48: Here's what we learned from the Crimson Tide's shootout victory

OXFORD, Miss. — An offensive shootout for the record books ended in Alabama beating Ole Miss 63-48 while both teams went for over 600 yards.

Here are three things we learned in the win.

Alabama has an exploitable defense

Six catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns for tight end Kenny Yeboah. Running backs Jerrion Ealy and Conner Snoop catching two passes for 33 yards.

Alabama's pass defense is susceptible to passes to running backs and tight ends, a weakness Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin exploited early and often. UA is facing a Georgia team with plenty of threats at both positions next week and several more over the course of the season. While it did not cost UA a game against the Rebels, it very well could in the future.

UA is open to personnel changes on defense

In the second half, UA made a change at deep safety, switching Daniel Wright for DeMarcco Hellams. Wright provided a highlight with an interception against Texas A&M, but has had tackling issues — in fairness, something that could be said for many others on UA’s defense.

After allowing 647 yards — the most in the Nick Saban era — starting positions are not secure for any player. UA has the depth at nearly every position to change starters or rotations as it wishes, especially so at on its defensive line and all linebacker positions.

Mac Jones is doing more than enough

In his first three games as the full-time starter, Jones has struck the tricky balance of being both efficient and explosive.

He completed 28 of his 32 passes against the Rebels, continuing a trend after completing nearly 75% of his passes against Missouri and Texas A&M. Jones did not rack up that completion percentage on short and safe throws, averaging 13.03 yards per attempt for a total of 417 yards.

Alabama’s rushing attack drew scrutiny after two weeks, as it averaged 3.44 yards per carry over 64 attempts. It was better against the Rebels (Najee Harris ran for over 200 and cracked the top 10 in school history, Brian Robinson Jr. ran for over 75), but it may not need it at all points in time with the way Jones is performing at the moment.

