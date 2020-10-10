No. 2 Alabama vs. Ole Miss football: Who are the officials, referee, umpire, judges?

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team made the trip to Mississippi for a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Alabama, ranked No. 2 in the Amway Coaches Poll, enters the game 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC. Most recently, it defeated Texas A&M 52-24 on Oct. 3.

Ole Miss comes into the matchup 1-1 overall and 1-1 in the SEC. It defeated Kentucky 42-41 in overtime on Oct. 3.

Referee: Matt Loeffler

Umpire: Pau Myers

Linesman: Gus Morris III

Line judge: Michael Shirey

Back judge: Tra Boger

Field judge: Heriberto Bonet

Side judge: Jesse Dupuy

Center judge: Chis Snead

The Alabama football head coach is Nick Saban. The Ole Miss football head coach is Lane Kiffin.

