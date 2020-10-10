No. 2 Alabama vs. Ole Miss football: Who are the officials, referee, umpire, judges?
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team made the trip to Mississippi for a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 10.
Alabama, ranked No. 2 in the Amway Coaches Poll, enters the game 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC. Most recently, it defeated Texas A&M 52-24 on Oct. 3.
Ole Miss comes into the matchup 1-1 overall and 1-1 in the SEC. It defeated Kentucky 42-41 in overtime on Oct. 3.
Here are the officials for the game
Alabama, Ole Miss football officials
Referee: Matt Loeffler
Umpire: Pau Myers
Linesman: Gus Morris III
Line judge: Michael Shirey
Back judge: Tra Boger
Field judge: Heriberto Bonet
Side judge: Jesse Dupuy
Center judge: Chis Snead
Read more Alabama, Ole Miss football news:
- Alabama, Ole Miss:Lane Kiffin pays homage to Bear Bryant, wears plaid suit to Ole Miss vs. Alabama football
- 2020 Heisman Trophy Candidates:What are the odds for Alabama football players to win?
- TV, live stream info:How to watch No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide football vs. Ole Miss on TV, live stream
The Alabama football head coach is Nick Saban. The Ole Miss football head coach is Lane Kiffin.
Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.