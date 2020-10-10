Najee Harris climbing up Alabama football's career rushing leaders list, into top 10

Najee Harris just passed Dennis Riddle for 10th in school history in career rushing yards, beginning what should be a rapid climb up Alabama’s record book.

Fewer than 1,000 yards separate Harris from Derrick Henry’s career rushing record of 3,591 yards.

After his 16-yard touchdown run to give UA the lead in the fourth quarter, Harris is now 141 yards away from Johnny Musso in ninth. Damien Harris (eighth) and Bobby Humphrey (third) are separated by just 350 yards, meaning Harris is poised to move up several spots in short order.

Here is Alabama’s list of career rushing leaders, updated as of Harris passing Riddle.

1. Derrick Henry, 3,591

2. Shaun Alexander, 3,565

3. Bobby Humphrey, 3,420

4. Kenneth Darby, 3,324

5. T.J. Yeldon, 3,322

6. Mark Ingram, 3,261

7. Trent Richardson, 3,130

8. Damien Harris, 3,070

9. Johnny Musso, 2,741

10. Najee Harris, 2,660

11. Dennis Riddle, 2,645

