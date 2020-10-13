SEC Power Rankings: Huge Saturday night showdown coming in Tuscaloosa

Cecil Hurt

Tidesports.com

I guess there has been debate over whether Georgia or Alabama is the best team in the SEC at the moment, but guess what? By early Sunday morning (CBS games do run long) we can all stop debating. The contrast of styles makes a fight and this should be a classic. Elsewhere, except at the bottom, the rankings are the usual jumble.

1. Alabama (3-0)

Nick Saban’s team scored 63 points and he was frustrated, which is 2020 in a nutshell. His COVID-19 mask was a vocabulary-saver for kids watching at home.

2. Georgia (3-0)

The Georgia defense is coming out of the 2014 portal like an angry Thanos. “Old school” in the scariest way.

3. Texas A&M (2-1)

Jimbo got a huge win over Florida, but did it merit a Gatorade Bath?

4. Florida (2-1)

Dan Mullen was apparently peeved by Texas A&M’s 12th Man looking suspiciously like a 40,000th Man and wants more Gators in the stadium.

5. Tennessee (2-1)

Yes, UT got blown out in the second half against Georgia but I still can’t get over Jeremy Pruitt wearing his mask around his head like an Orange Mrs. Doubtfire.

6. Auburn (2-1)

I threw Auburn back one spot in the rankings because in the SEC you are allowed to throw things backwards with no consequences.

7. Ole Miss (1-2)

The Rebels may give up 500 points this season but they will score 450 and look good doing it.

8. Missouri (1-2)

When it received its murderous 2020 schedule, Mizzou would have taken 1-2 at this point. Credit the Tigers for making no excuses .

9. South Carolina (1-2)

We saw some good things last Saturday, but need to see them against someone other than Vanderbilt.

10. Arkansas (1-2)

The worst thing for Arkansas is losing on a shaky call at Auburn. The best thing is Hog fans care enough to be angry again.

11. Kentucky (1-2)

The Wildcats clearly know the answer to the Air Raid and can focus on playing spoiler somewhere.

12. Mississippi State (1-2)

Mike Leach threatening to “purge” players from the MSU roster sounds like he has gone full Dread Pirate Roberts. “Good night, Westley. Good work. I'll most likely kill you in the morning.”

13. LSU (1-2)

This ranking looks crazy but there’s no mathematical way, based on LSU’s actual wins and losses, to argue about it

14. Vanderbilt (0-3)

The Commodoes should be allowed to dress more players than other SEC teams. Instead, due to COVID-19, they have less, with predictable cancelation consequences.

