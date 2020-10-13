What is the No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs football betting line, over/under?

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team is scheduled to face the Georgia Bulldogs in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Alabama, ranked No. 2 in the Amway Coaches Poll, enters the matchup 3-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. Most recently, it defeated Mississippi 63-48 on Oct. 10.

The No. 3-ranked Georgia Bulldogs come into the game 3-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. It defeated Tennessee 44-21 on Oct. 10.

Entering Saturday, Alabama leads the all-time series 40-25-4 against UGA.

Alabama, UGA Bulldogs football betting odds

As of Tuesday, Alabama is a 6-point favorite against the Georgia Bulldogs, according to BetMGM.

The over/under for the game is 57.5 points.

Alabama is -239 to win outright, and UGA is +195.

Read more Alabama football news:

The Alabama football head coach is Nick Saban. The Georgia Bulldogs football head coach is Kirby Smart.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship, and there is no influence on news coverage.