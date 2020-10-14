Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19: What we know, what it means

Alabama athletics announced Wednesday afternoon that Crimson Tide football head coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19.

Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne also tested positive.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Alabama is still scheduled to play the Georgia Bulldogs at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday night.

Here is what we know so far.

When did they find out Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19?

According to a statement from Alabama football team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson and Jeff Allen, the Alabama associate athletics director for sports medicine, they "received notification" early Wednesday afternoon.

During a press conference Wednesday, Saban said he found out about his positive result around 1 p.m. CT.

Is Alabama football coach Nick Saban quarantined?

"I immediately left work and isolated at home," Saban said.

Saban and Byrne "both immediately left the facility and went to their homes to self-isolate after receiving that information," said the statement from Robinson and Allen.

Who is taking over for Nick Saban as Alabama coach?

Alabama football offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian "will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home," Saban said in his statement.

How is Nick Saban feeling?

"At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis," Saban said.

What did Greg Byrne say about testing positive for COVID-19?

"Today, I received notice that my COVID-19 test from this morning came back positive," Byrne said in a statement. "Upon hearing the news, I immediately entered self-isolation and will remain at home and follow all guidelines. We’ve been diligent about mask wearing and social distancing from the start and want to continue to encourage you all to take the necessary precautions to help stop the spread of this virus for yourself and those around you."

Has anyone else with Alabama football tested positive?

"At this point in time, the positive tests are limited to those two individuals," Robinson and Allen's statement said referring to Saban and Byrne.

The statement from Robinson and Allen continued to say that, "All individuals who are considered high risk contacts have been notified and will follow quarantine guidelines. We will follow the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol for testing asymptomatic positives."

What is Nick Saban's age?

Nick Saban is 68 years old with a birthday coming up in October.

His date of birth is Oct. 31, 1951, according to Britannica.com.

