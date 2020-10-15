Alabama football updates Nick Saban's condition one day after COVID-19 positive test

Alabama football coach Nick Saban remains asymptomatic and remains at home after his positive COVID-19 test Wednesday afternoon. Saban's condition was updated in a Thursday statement from UA.

"Coach Saban was evaluated by our team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson today," Jeff Allen, UA's Associate AD for Sports Medicine said in the statement. "Coach remains asymptomatic at this point and is doing fine. He is continuing to self-isolate and will remain in the SEC testing protocol while being evaluated daily."

Saban was informed of his positive test result around 1 p.m. Wednesday, after which he left UA's football complex to go home. He alerted the team of his positive test via Zoom and led the afternoon's practice remotely, watching over cameras and keeping a manager on the phone to order plays repeated when he deemed necessary.

Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is running operations in the building during Saban's absence, but Saban is adamant he can carry on with his normal game week duties from home. Saban did not commit to gameday duties for any of his assistants, citing the possibility for further positive tests before UA takes the field Saturday against Georgia.

Reach Brett Hudson at 205-722-0196 or bhudson@tuscaloosanews.com or via Twitter, @Brett_Hudson

More:Will Nick Saban be able to coach remotely when Alabama football plays Georgia?

More:Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19: What we know, what it means

Cecil Hurt:Nick Saban COVID-19 news overshadows nation’s biggest game