Alabama football pursuing possibility of Nick Saban coaching against Georgia through COVID-19 protocol

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has been tested for COVID-19 twice since his original positive test on Wednesday.

While the results of those tests are not known, Alabama is working with the SEC on Saban clearing protocol to return to the sidelines in time for Saturday's game against Georgia, if the tests are negative, a source familiar with the situation told the Tuscaloosa News on Friday.

The source requested anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

The SEC's health and safety protocols, released over the summer and modified most recently on Monday, state asymptomatic individuals may receive a second test within 24 hours of their original positive. Should that second test be negative, the individual should receive two additional tests at least 24 hours apart; if all three are negative, and the individual remains asymptomatic, they are released from isolation and immediately cleared to return to athletics activity.

Saban said he was asymptomatic hours after the original positive test on Wednesday, and a UA statement Thursday said Saban remains asymptomatic.

