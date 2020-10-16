Nick Saban received a negative COVID-19 test on Thursday, first step to return to sideline

Alabama football coach Nick Saban received a negative COVID-19 test on Thursday, but is continuing his self-isolation and remains asymptomatic, a release from UA confirmed on Friday.

"Coach Saban was evaluated again today by Dr. Robinson," Jeff Allen, Alabama's head athletic trainer said. "He continues to be asymptomatic and without fever. We are continuing to follow the SEC Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol for testing asymptomatic positives. A PCR test was repeated Thursday by the SEC appointed lab and was negative. For clarification, the initial positive result came from an outside lab we’ve used to supplement the SEC mandated testing. He will continue to remain in isolation and receive daily PCR tests. Should he have three negative PCR tests through the SEC appointed lab, each 24 hours apart, the initial test would be considered a false positive pursuant to SEC protocols and he would be allowed to return.”

UA's Thursday statement had no details on his testing, just that he remains asymptomatic in his self-isolation.

In the interim, Saban put offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian in charge of operations in the building while he continues his typical workload from home.

