No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs football: Who are the officials, referee, judges?

The Georgia Bulldogs football team made the trip to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in a Southeastern Conference college football game on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Alabama, ranked No. 2 in the Amway Coaches Poll, enters the matchup 3-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. Most recently, it defeated Mississippi 63-48 on Oct. 10.

The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs come into the game 3-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. It defeated Tennessee 44-21 on Oct. 10.

Here are the officials for the game.

TV, live stream info:How to watch No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide football vs. Georgia on TV, live stream

Alabama, Georgia football officials

Referee: Ken Williamson

Umpire: Russ Pulley

Linesman: Chad Green

Line judge: Mickey Bryson

Back judge: Tom Fimmen

Field judge: D. Gautreaux

Side judge: Glen Fucik

Center judge: Scott Walker

Read more Alabama football news:

Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach. Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.