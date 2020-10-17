No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs football: Who are the officials, referee, judges?
The Georgia Bulldogs football team made the trip to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in a Southeastern Conference college football game on Saturday, Oct. 17.
Alabama, ranked No. 2 in the Amway Coaches Poll, enters the matchup 3-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. Most recently, it defeated Mississippi 63-48 on Oct. 10.
The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs come into the game 3-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. It defeated Tennessee 44-21 on Oct. 10.
Here are the officials for the game.
Alabama, Georgia football officials
Referee: Ken Williamson
Umpire: Russ Pulley
Linesman: Chad Green
Line judge: Mickey Bryson
Back judge: Tom Fimmen
Field judge: D. Gautreaux
Side judge: Glen Fucik
Center judge: Scott Walker
Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach. Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach.
