ESPN College GameDay predictions for No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs football

ESPN "College GameDay" broadcast from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Saturday morning ahead of the evening college football showdown between the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. CT.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Alabama graduate Rece Davis and includes college football analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack. Each week, the show closes with the analysts picking the winners of that weekend's games.

Alabama is a five-point favorite against the Georgia Bulldogs, according to BetMGM.

ESPN College GameDay picks for Alabama, Georgia football

With his headgear pick, Lee Corso picked Alabama.

Kirk Herbstreit picked Georgia.

Desmond Howard picked Alabama.

David Pollack picked Alabama.

Celebrity guest picker Derrick Henry picked Alabama.

Pat McAfee picked Georgia.

"I like Georgia +4.5, because before the season started, I had Georgia in the College Football Playoff," McAfee said. "This is a game they're gonna have to win, also getting points, and the mailman shows up. I love Georgia +4.5."

"College GameDay" airs on ESPN and ESPNU each Saturday morning during the college football season.

