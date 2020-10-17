Alabama football report card: Grading the Crimson Tide in its win over Georgia

TUSCALOOSA — Alabama maintains the inside track to the SEC Championship Game, and now has a blueprint against its likely opponent.

Here’s how we graded the Crimson Tide’s performance in its 41-24 win over Georgia.

Offense: B+

It mostly disappeared in the first quarter, but Alabama's attack gained at least 40 yards on all of its final eight possessions after that and pulled away when it had the chance. It became the first team since 2013 to hang 550 yards of offense on Georgia, ending the game with 564.

Defense: B+

In the first half, Georgia scored 24 points on its final four possessions before intermission. In the second half, the Bulldogs’ five possessions resulted in two punts, two interceptions and a field goal attempt.

Special teams: A-

Sam Johnson’s subpar showing night over four punts was the only drawback on a night where Will Reichard made field goals of 33 and 52 yards. Jaylen Waddle had a long punt return called back on a penalty, as well.

Coaching: A

The team was significantly better in the second half than it was in the first half in all facets. And Nick Saban, after a false positive test for COVID-19, was there on the sideline.

Overall: A-

Alabama’s most recent meetings with Georgia have seen the Bulldogs control the game while the Crimson Tide finds a way to win. In this edition, Alabama was undeniably the aggressor, and one that finished what it started.

