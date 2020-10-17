LaBryan Ray, Carl Tucker will not play for Alabama football against Georgia

Alabama defensive end starter LaBryan Ray and tight end Carl Tucker are both out for the Crimson Tide's game against Georgia.

Ray is by far the most experienced member of Alabama's defensive line, a redshirt playing mostly alongside sophomores. Ray's season-ending foot injury in 2019 played a role in UA's defense finishing tied for 43rd nationally in yards per carry allowed. He has five tackles, 1/2 tackles for a loss, and a quarterback hurry this season.

UA could turn to Byron Young to replace some of his snaps, who is listed as Ray's co-backup on the depth chart alongside Stephon Wynn Jr. UA also has Phidarian Mathis, who has proven valuable in his ability to play both defensive end and nose guard.

Tucker has been a consistent fixture in UA's tight end rotation behind Miller Forristall. He has yet to catch a pass this season. UA has deployed a deep rotation of tight ends behind Forristall including Tucker, Cameron Latu, Jahleel Billingsley and Kendall Randolph in goal-line packages.

Major Tennison, Alabama's No. 2 tight end last year, has yet to see much playing time after an intestinal injury kept him out of the Missouri game.

