Nick Saban awaiting result on COVID-19 test that will allow him to coach vs. Georgia

TUSCALOOSA — Nick Saban's COVID-19 test from Friday was negative, The Tuscaloosa News has confirmed, and Alabama's football coach is one negative test result away from being cleared to coach Saturday night against Georgia.

Saban has already been administered his Saturday test, a source close to the situation confirmed: If that test comes back negative negative, he will clear the SEC protocol and be able to coach Alabama against the Bulldogs at 7 p.m.

ESPN's Tom Rinaldi first reported Saturday morning that Saban had received a second negative result for the coronavrius.

The SEC protocol requires three negative tests from an asymptomatic individual, all separated by at least 24 hours, to clear the protocol and return to athletics activity immediately. Saban's positive test came Wednesday, giving him the window to test negative on Thursday, Friday and Saturday to return in time to coach against Georgia.

Saban appeared on College Gameday Saturday morning to discuss his status. Saban pointed to 240 tests in the last two days, all negative, as a reason to trust his negative tests the last two days and feel confident in returning to the team, if his Saturday test is negative.

"I have to trust in the doctors and medical protocols that make this safe for all of us," Saban said. "This experience has certainly made me respect what we all have to do: wear masks and wash our hands."

David Pollack said Saban's presence would be a motivational factor for the team, and Desmond Howard said Saban's role in coaching the coaches is valuable during games.

"If he's not there, that will hurt the Tide tremendously," Lee Corso sai

On the game, Saban said offensive balance will be key in having success against Georgia's defense, since none of Georgia's first three opponents were able to run effectively against the Bulldogs. Georgia has the best run defense in the nation in averaging 1.49 yards per carry. The Bulldogs are the only team in the nation to not allow a rushing touchdown in more than one game played this