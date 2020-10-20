Alabama football: More than 9 million tuned in to watch Crimson Tide beat Georgia

Alabama's win over Georgia was the most-watched college football game of the 2020 season to date and the most-watched program on Saturday on any network, according to a release from CBS Sports.

CBS said 9.611 million people watched the Crimson Tide beat Georgia 41-24. It was a 3% increase from what CBS called a comparable event, Notre Dame's game at Georgia last year.

The game also earned the highest-rated non-NFL sporting event since the return to live sports in May, earning a 5.3/13 HH rating share.

