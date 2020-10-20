What is the No. 2 Alabama vs. Tennessee Vols football betting line, over/under?

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team is scheduled to face the Tennessee Vols in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Alabama, ranked No. 2 in the Amway Coaches Poll, enters the matchup 4-0 overall and 4-0 in the SEC. Most recently, it beat Georgia 41-24 on Oct. 17.

The UT Vols come into the game 2-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. They lost 34-7 against the Kentucky Wildcats on Oct. 17.

Entering Saturday, Alabama leads the all-time series 57-37-8 against Tennessee, according to Alabama.

Alabama, UT Vols football betting odds

As of Tuesday, the Alabama Crimson Tide are a 21.5-point favorite against the Tennessee Vols, according to BetMGM.

The over/under is 64.5 points.

Alabama football is -1250 to win outright, and Tennessee is +725 to win outright.

Nick Saban is the Alabama Crimson Tide football head coach. Jeremy Pruitt is the Tennessee Vols football head coach.

