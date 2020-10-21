Alabama football: Defensive lineman Ishmael Sopsher enters transfer portal

Alabama redshirt freshman defensive lineman Ishmael Sopsher has entered the transfer portal, as first reported by AL.com.

Sopsher was a top 50 prospect in the Class of 2019 out of Amite, Louisiana, the same hometown as current UA wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Sopsher has been unable to crack UA's rotation through a season and four games: Byron Young, Justin Eboigbe and Christian Barmore were all freshmen who played above Sopsher last season (Barmore as a redshirt freshman).

True freshmen Jamil Burroughs and Tim Smith played over Sopsher last week against Georgia with UA trying to replace LaBryan Ray, out with an elbow injury.

Even with Sopsher's departure, the Crimson Tide still has reserve defensive linemen in Braylen Ingraham, Jah-Marien Latham and Stephon Wynn Jr. behind its current rotation.

