BREAKING: Greg Byrne confirms his positive coronavirus test last week

Cecil Hurt

The Tuscaloosa News

University of Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne said Thursday that he was symptomatic after his positive COVID-19 test last week.

Byrne made the announcement on the SEC Network’s “Finebaum” show with Paul Finebaum.

Alabama announced Byrne’s positive COVID-19 test last Wednesday at the same time it announced that UA football coach Nick Saban had also tested positive. Saban was asymptomatic and was later found to have received a false positive. Byrne, however, was symptomatic.

"The first couple days I felt bad and had a pretty constant fever.” Byrne said. “The chills and the body aches went away, and after 10 days I shouldn't be contagious anymore, but this has gone on longer than anything I've dealt with before."

Byrne said he was in his office at the Mal Moore Complex last Wednesday.

”I was by myself and I started getting chills,” Byrne said. “It wasn’t long before Jeff Allen (Alabama’s associate athletics director for sports medicine) came to tell me that I had tested positive and that Coach Saban tested positive as well. I immediately went home, talked to Regina (his wife) and went into isolation."

Byrne monitored Saban’s subsequent testing from home and watched last Saturday night’s Alabama-Georgia game on television.

”It gave me a different perspective,” Byrne said. “I was able to talk to our (operations) people beforehand and during the game and also afterwards, to tell them what a good job they did.”

Byrne said that Alabama would continue to be proactive in coronavirus prevention.

”If you would have told me at the end of July that we would have played as many games (across the SEC) at this point, I would have said that’s positive,” Byrne said.

