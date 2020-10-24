Charlie Scott: 3 things to know about Alabama's walk-on punter with a famous brother

Charlie Scott looks like he will be the punter for Alabama at Tennessee on Saturday. He made the trip to Knoxville and was warming up on the field before kickoff.

Here are three things to know about the walk-on that has won Alabama’s starting punter job.

He’s JK Scott’s brother

JK Scott, by far the best Alabama punter of the Nick Saban era, used his tenure with the Crimson Tide to land a spot with the Green Bay Packers. Charlie Scott hopes to follow in his footsteps as UA’s starting punter.

The brothers were both starting punters in 2017, JK Scott as a senior and Charlie Scott as a sophomore.

He was productive at Air Force

Scott was was the Falcons’ primary punter for three seasons before transferring to UA. His best season was in 2017, when as a sophomore he would have ranked fourth in the Mountain West Conference with 42.15 yards per punt if he had punted five more times to meet the qualification standard.

He also had a strong 2019, in which 11 of his 30 punts were downed inside the 20-yard line; opponents returned just six of his punts for a total of 34 yards. Scott was also a holder for the Falcons.

He’s a left-footed placekicker

Scott punts right-footed, but on kickoffs, extra points and field goals at Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, Colorado, he took them left-footed.

Reach Brett Hudson at 205-722-0196 or bhudson@tuscaloosanews.com or via Twitter, @Brett_Hudson