Jaylen Waddle out for the season after suffering ankle injury on opening kickoff at Tennessee

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is out for the season after suffering an ankle injury on the opening kickoff of Saturday's game at Tennessee, Alabama coach Nick Saban told CBS at halftime.

He was replaced by Slade Bolden, who immediately caught a pass for 12 yards.

CBS showed Waddle being loaded into an ambulance to leave the stadium.

Waddle has been productive for UA in his first season as a full-time starter at wide receiver, catching 25 passes for 557 yards and four touchdowns. The 557 yards currently leads the team.

Bolden, Waddle's replacement, was primarily used as a Wildcat quarterback last season. He caught two passes for 34 yards last season as a second-string receiver.

Bolden took Waddle's place as the punt returner on Tennessee's first possession; he took a fair catch on the punt.

