Najee Harris rushing touchdown streak rivals Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry

Alabama running back Najee Harris has a rushing touchdown in 12 straight games; the only SEC players to have longer streaks in the last 15 years are Tim Tebow and Derrick Henry, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Harris scored his third touchdown of the game late in the third quarter against Tennessee to give Alabama a 42-10 lead; it was his 34th career rushing touchdown at UA. It elevates him to a tie for sixth in school history and increases his likelihood of joining Henry and Mark Ingram with the record, if not breaking it.

Harris was boosted by five touchdowns against Ole Miss, a performance that jumped him from outside the top 10 to tied for eighth with Eddie Lacy.

Here is UA's top 10 in career rushing touchdowns.

T-1. Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry, 42

3. Shaun Alexander, 41

4. T.J. Yeldon, 37

5. Trent Richardson, 35

T-6. Johnny Musso and Najee Harris, 34

8. Bobby Humphrey, 33

9. Eddie Lacy, 30

10. Tony Nathan, 29

Harris is also close to appearing in the top 10 for single-season rushing touchdowns. That was Harris' 14th touchdown of the season.

1. Derrick Henry, 28 (2015)

2. Trent Richardson, 21 (2011)

3. Shaun Alexander, 19 (1999)

T-4. Eddie Lacy, 17 (2012); Mark Ingram, 17 (2009); Siran Stacy, 17 (1989)

7. Johnny Musso, 16 (1971)

T-8. Bobby Humphrey, 15 (1986); Cotton Clark, 15 (1962); Tony Nathan, 15 (1977)

