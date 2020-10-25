Alabama football rounds out top recruiting class with 5-star recruit Ga’Quincy McKinstry

Alabama did a lot more than beat out Auburn and LSU for a 5-star cornerback Sunday when Pinson Valley cornerback Ga’Quincy McKinstry committed to the Crimson Tide. It satisfied the final position of need in its 2021 recruiting class.

Alabama already claimed the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation in the 247Sports composite rankings, and by adding McKinstry, it now has five 5-star recruits, taking the national lead over Ohio State with four. No other school has more than two.

Now, the Tide have top-rated talent and depth of talent at every position of need in the class.

McKinstry is the third cornerback in the class, joining three-star prospects Devonta Smith and Khyree Jackson, one of the top junior college prospects in the nation regardless of position.

Offensive line (four commits, all top two at their position) and defensive line (a 5-star, a 4-star and two in-state 3-stars) have already been solved, but UA could add more on the defensive line. It is targeting two 5-stars (J.T. Tuimoloau from Washington and Maason Smith from Louisiana), plus former Ohio State commit Tunmise Adeleye.

The same could be said for safety, where UA already has a commitment from 4-star Kaine Williams and is looking for another from either Sage Ryan of Lafayette, Louisiana, or Terrion Arnold of Tallahassee, Florida.

No such measures are needed at wide receiver, quarterback or linebacker. UA has three of the top 10 wide receivers committed and flipped Jalen Milroe from his Texas commitment in August.

At linebacker, Dallas Turner is a top 50 prospect who projects to outside linebacker and Deontae Lawson, a top five prospect in the state from Mobile Christian, could play either linebacker spot. Alabama has another in-state linebacker prospect in Prattville’s Ian Jackson and inside linebacker Kendrick Blackshire from Texas, all 4-stars.

