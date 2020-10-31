No. 2 Alabama vs. Mississippi State football: Who are the officials, referee, judges?

The Mississippi State football team made the trip to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Alabama, ranked No. 2 in the Amway Coaches Poll, enters the game 5-0 overall and 5-0 in the SEC. Most recently, it defeated Tennessee 48-17 on Oct. 24.

Mississippi State comes into the matchup 1-3 overall and 1-3 in the SEC. It lost to Texas A&M 28-14 on Oct. 17.

Entering Saturday, Alabama leads the all-time series 84-17-3 against Mississippi State, according to Alabama.

Here are the officials for the game.

Alabama, Mississippi State football officials

Referee: Jason Autrey

Umpire: Stan Weihe

Linesman: Chad Green

Line judge: Chuck Rice

Back judge: Martin Hankins

Field judge: J. Middlebrooks

Side judge: Mike Boshers

Center judge: Jason MacArthur

Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach. Mike Leach is the Mississippi State football head coach.

