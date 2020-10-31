No. 2 Alabama vs. Mississippi State football: Who are the officials, referee, judges?
The Mississippi State football team made the trip to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Alabama, ranked No. 2 in the Amway Coaches Poll, enters the game 5-0 overall and 5-0 in the SEC. Most recently, it defeated Tennessee 48-17 on Oct. 24.
Mississippi State comes into the matchup 1-3 overall and 1-3 in the SEC. It lost to Texas A&M 28-14 on Oct. 17.
Entering Saturday, Alabama leads the all-time series 84-17-3 against Mississippi State, according to Alabama.
Here are the officials for the game.
Alabama, Mississippi State football officials
Referee: Jason Autrey
Umpire: Stan Weihe
Linesman: Chad Green
Line judge: Chuck Rice
Back judge: Martin Hankins
Field judge: J. Middlebrooks
Side judge: Mike Boshers
Center judge: Jason MacArthur
Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach. Mike Leach is the Mississippi State football head coach.
